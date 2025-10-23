Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens for Tourists From October 23

Guwahati: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary officially reopened for tourists today, marking the start of the new tourism season. The reopening event was attended by Tourism Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika.

The sanctuary, known for its dense population of one-horned rhinoceroses, has been open to the public from 11 AM onwards. Jeep Safari drivers and Elephant riders are set to take the tourists into an adventurous tour of Pobitora.

Last year, Pobitora attracted around 34,000 visitors, and officials expect a higher turnout this season, citing improved facilities and growing eco-tourism interest in Assam.