Assam Man Electrocuted After Falling from Railway Overbridge at Furkating

Golaghat: A tragic incident shook Furkating Railway Junction on Wednesday evening after a man lost his life in a horrific accident involving a high-voltage overhead electric line. The incident occurred at the railway overbridge near the busy junction, sparking shock and concern among local residents.

According to preliminary reports, the man allegedly fell from the overbridge onto the railway tracks below and came into contact with a 25,000-volt overhead electric line, resulting in instant electrocution. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Local residents claimed that the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, the case has taken a serious turn as allegations have surfaced suggesting that the victim may have been deliberately pushed off the overbridge. These claims have raised questions about the exact circumstances leading to his death.

Eyewitnesses and nearby residents rushed to the scene after noticing the body lying on the tracks. Railway staff were also alerted immediately. For a brief period, train movement in the area was affected as officials worked to secure the site and ensure safety. Power supply to the overhead line was reportedly managed to prevent further danger.

Police personnel arrived at the spot soon after receiving information and cordoned off the area. Primary inquiries were conducted, and statements from locals and railway staff were recorded. The authorities are treating the case with caution, especially in view of the allegations of foul play.

The body was later recovered from the tracks and shifted to GBM Nursing Home in Golaghat for medico-legal formalities. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to identify the exact cause of death and to determine whether the victim sustained any injuries prior to the fall. As of now, the identity of the deceased has not been officially confirmed as no documents were found. Police officials stated that efforts are ongoing to establish his identity and trace his family members. An investigation has been initiated to examine all possible angles, including whether the fall was accidental, self-inflicted, or the result of an alleged push. Police said further action would be taken based on post-mortem findings and evidence collected during the probe.

The incident has once again raised concerns over safety around railway overbridges and the need for increased surveillance and preventive measures in busy junction areas.