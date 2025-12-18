CM Sarma Shares First Glimpse of Guwahati Airport’s New Terminal

Guwahati: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam beginning December 20, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday shared glimpses of the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, describing it as a transformative project for Assam’s aviation sector.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister posted photographs of the nearly completed terminal, which immediately drew widespread reactions from the public. Many described the structure as visually striking and a symbol of Assam’s changing infrastructure landscape.

The new terminal, built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on December 20. Designed with a strong focus on Assam’s cultural identity, the terminal prominently features bamboo architecture, foxtail orchid motifs and a Gamosa-inspired theme. According to Sarma, the design reflects the state’s indigenous materials and commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly construction.

“The terminal is almost finished. It has been built using bamboo and foxtail orchids, and it is a very beautiful terminal,” CM Sarma said while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Lumding. He added that the project showcases Assam’s tradition while matching modern global airport standards.