CM Sarma Shares First Glimpse of Guwahati Airport’s New Terminal

Guwahati: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam beginning December 20, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday shared glimpses of the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, describing it as a transformative project for Assam’s aviation sector.
Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister posted photographs of the nearly completed terminal, which immediately drew widespread reactions from the public. Many described the structure as visually striking and a symbol of Assam’s changing infrastructure landscape.
The new terminal, built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on December 20. Designed with a strong focus on Assam’s cultural identity, the terminal prominently features bamboo architecture, foxtail orchid motifs and a Gamosa-inspired theme. According to Sarma, the design reflects the state’s indigenous materials and commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly construction.
“The terminal is almost finished. It has been built using bamboo and foxtail orchids, and it is a very beautiful terminal,” CM Sarma said while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Lumding. He added that the project showcases Assam’s tradition while matching modern global airport standards.
Once operational, the new terminal is expected to significantly boost passenger and cargo handling capacity. Officials said the airport’s annual passenger capacity will increase to around 1.31 crore, while the terminal will be able to handle nearly 4,500 passengers during peak hours. State-of-the-art cargo processing facilities are also expected to improve connectivity and trade prospects for the region.
The terminal’s interiors include a “Sky Forest” concept, advanced security systems, and modern passenger amenities. An elevator corridor connecting the airport to Jalukbari has also been planned, further improving accessibility.
Along with the terminal inauguration, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil an 80-foot statue of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, marking a significant moment for Assam.
The project is being widely seen as a game changer for Guwahati and the Northeast, strengthening the city’s position as a major aviation and economic hub while blending modern infrastructure with Assamese heritage.