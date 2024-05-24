Assam: Manufacturing sector boosts industrial scenario in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There is good news for the industrial scenario in the state, as the manufacturing sector has been witnessing a steady increase for the past few years. Along with the flow of investment, there is also an increase in local employment in the new industries.

According to sources, barring the pandemic period, the growth in the state's manufacturing sector coupled with rising capacity utilization and investment in manufacturing underscores businesses' optimism regarding future demand. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also given thrust to technology-based industries in the state. As a result of this, a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor manufacturing plant has come up in the state in recent times. The CM also wants that defence manufacturing and mobile assembly units be accorded priority in the state.

So far, the number of registered units in the state is 4,04,592. Out of this, 67 are big industries, 608 are medium industries, 9744 are small entrepreneurs, and 3,94,173 are micro industries. On the other hand, there are 10 industries in the public sector, out of which 7 are active and 3 are defunct. Private industries are providing employment to around 26 lakh people, directly and indirectly.

The recent thrust on industries in the state can be attributed to the eco-friendly environment that is prevailing now. The state government is also shaping up policies intended to remove any hurdles to setting up new industries. Customised initiatives are being provided for setting up mega projects with a minimum investment of Rs 100 crore and the engagement of 200 permanent employees. The government has made a condition that 90% of the grade III/IV and non-skilled employment has to be reserved for local youth.

Industry department officials said that the contribution of the industrial sector to the state's GDP was 29.55% during 2022-23. They said that there is a focus on improving the contribution of the industrial sector to the state's GDP. So, the creation of an environment for industrialization by setting up industrial infrastructure from the perspective of industrial development and attracting investment through proper planning is the prime objective of the state government. To achieve this goal, the Department of Industries is creating a good number of infrastructure facilities as well as upgrading the existing ones located in different districts of the state. "We are removing all hurdles in the setting up of new industries so that investors are not discouraged from pumping in more investment. There is no adverse law-and-order situation at present, no agitations, or other issues. Due to this, there are more queries regarding setting up of industries in Assam," they said.

