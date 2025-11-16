Assam Marks 74th Bodo Literary Day, Honouring Legacy of Bodo Sahitya Sabha

Kokrajhar: Assam observed the 74th Bodo Literary Day, also known as Boro Tunlai San, with widespread participation across the state and neighbouring regions on November 16. The day commemorates the founding of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), a milestone in the preservation and development of Bodo language and literature.

The Kokrajhar Primary Bodo Sahitya Sabha held its central programme at Khargaon, where Sabha president Supen Chandra Brahma hoisted the organisation’s flag and led a tribute to the martyrs of the Bodo language movement. The event featured literary competitions and student activities aimed at fostering linguistic pride and encouraging young learners to engage with Bodo literature.

Educational institutions such as Bodoland University, Kokrajhar Government College and Dr. Sobha Brahma Music and Fine Arts College also marked the occasion with discussions, cultural performances and campus-wide programmes.

District and unit committees of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, along with schools and colleges across Assam, West Bengal and Meghalaya, organised parallel celebrations that reflected the widespread presence of Bodo-speaking communities.

Bodo Literary Day commemorates the formation of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha on November 16, 1952, under the leadership of Jaybhadra Hagjer as its first President and Sonaram Thaosen as the founding Secretary, an event that laid the groundwork for the advancement of Bodo language, literature and cultural identity.