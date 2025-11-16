Wangala Festival Concludes in Goalpara With 10 Troupes, 100 Drums and Massive Footfall

Goalpara: The Fourth Annual Wangala Festival, the signature post-harvest celebration of the Garo community, concluded on Saturday, November 15, at Chutipur in Goalpara after a vibrant two-day showcase of traditional dance, music and cultural expressions. The event was jointly organised by the Garo Cultural Dance Organisation and the Garo Students’ Union, drawing participants and visitors from across Assam and Meghalaya.

Wangala, which is celebrated by the Garos of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Assam, marks the completion of the harvest season and pays homage to Misi Saljong, the deity of plenty. The festival also standa as a major platform for preserving the community’s artistic heritage, including dance forms, cuisine, crafts and indigenous sports.

This year’s edition saw the participation of 10 Wangala dance troupes who performed to the thundering rhythm of nearly 100 traditional drums, enthralling spectators with synchronised movements and colourful attire. Large crowds gathered over both days, with visitors arriving from multiple districts and neighbouring Meghalaya.

A key highlight at the venue was the formal announcement that the Government of Assam has declared Wangala Festival a State Holiday from 2025. Community leaders and attendees widely welcomed the move, terming it an important recognition of Garo identity and cultural legacy.

Notable personalities who attended the programme included Meghalaya Minister Markus N. Marak; former RHAC Executive Member Frailin R. Marak; GSU President Thengchak G. Momin; Foldin R. Marak; Dr. Tharcus T.K. Ch. Sangma; Kvorite P. Marak, and Sanjay R. Marak, among other leaders and cultural representatives.

The festival concluded with renewed commitment from organisers to expand the scale of future editions. With State Holiday status now accorded, the 2025 celebration is expected to draw even larger participation and cultural visibility.