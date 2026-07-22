Assam Marks Historic Milestone as IIM Guwahati Launches First MBA Batch and Centre of Excellence

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam achieved a historic milestone in the higher education landscape today when the first session (2026-27) of IIM Guwahati began in its Guwahati transit campus. Significantly, the day also marked the inauguration of Digital Design & 3D Printing Centre of Excellence in the city.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the first Master of Business Administration (MBA) batch (2026–28) of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati at Bongora in the Kamrup district. The inaugural MBA batch comprises 52 students drawn from 18 different states, including Assam, of the country.

The institute has commenced its academic journey under the mentorship of IIM Ahmedabad and will subsequently shift to its permanent campus at Morabhita and Dighalkuchi villages under the Palashbari Revenue Circle in the Kamrup district. The permanent campus is being developed over 574 bighas of land and is expected to be completed within the next three years.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister said, “It gives me immense pleasure and a deep sense of pride to be present on this historic occasion as the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati formally launches its MBA programme. Today marks the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Assam and the North Eastern Region. With the commencement of its MBA programme, IIM Guwahati has become a proud member of the prestigious family of the Indian Institutes of Management, opening new avenues of opportunity for our younger generation.”

Dr. Sarma observed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has significantly expanded quality management education in the country by increasing the number of Indian Institutes of Management from 13 in 2014 to 22 at present, making world-class management education accessible to students across India. Referring to the permanent campus, the Chief Minister said that till its construction is over, the State Government has developed a modern transit campus at Tech City, Bongora to ensure that academic activities commence without delay. With an investment of nearly Rs. 39 crore, the existing infrastructure has been comprehensively renovated and upgraded into a fully functional academic campus equipped with lecture halls, administrative offices, a library, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, and three hostel blocks.

Dr. Sarma said that with the commencement of the MBA programme, Assam has further strengthened its position as one of India’s emerging centres of higher education. He said that alongside IIT Guwahati, AIIMS Guwahati, IIIT, NIPER, and the upcoming National Forensic Sciences University, IIM Guwahati has strengthened the State’s ecosystem of premier national institutions spanning engineering, management, medical sciences, pharmaceutical sciences and information technology.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma inaugurated the Digital Design and 3D Printing Centre of Excellence at Tech City, Bongora, Kamrup. Established under the PM-DeVINE Scheme with funding from the Government of India through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the Rs. 53.84-crore centre has been implemented by AMTRON in partnership with the North Eastern Council.

The Chief Minister said that the centre of excellence brings advanced digital design, additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping capabilities to Assam, enabling faster innovation across healthcare, aerospace, energy, agriculture and more.

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