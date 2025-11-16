Assam Marks National Press Day With Unified Call for Media Credibility

Guwahati: Assam celebrated National Press Day 2025 with various programmes organised in different districts to discuss press freedom, misinformation, and the responsibility of journalists in a fast-changing media ecosystem.
In Guwahati, the day was celebrated with a special programme containing felicitations, fellowships, and a quiz competition by the Guwahati Press Club. The event started with GPC President Khagen Kalita paying floral tributes to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.
Kalita announced the felicitations to five eminent journalists, including former GPC president Premadhar Sarma, who was felicitated at his residence. He also declared a one-year fellowship for 10 journalists in a wide range of fields, like sports, health, environment, and politics.
In a related development, the GPC launched its new live streaming service starting Sunday. A quiz competition added an interactive touch to the celebrations.
Similarly, the South Salmara-Mankachar district administration and Hatsingimari Press Club jointly organised a programme, which was attended by senior BBC journalist Sachin Gogoi, along with several other dignitaries.
Moreover, Gogoi emphasised that almost ninety countries do not have genuine press freedom,and asked Indian journalists to shun emotive reporting and be honest and responsible. The event was marked by a series of tributes to Zubeen Garg and Dr Bhupen Hazarika, tree plantation activities, and the felicitation of senior journalists.
Hailakandi also observed the day with discussions on the theme “Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation.”
Speakers such as Dr Himabrata Chakraborty, Uttam Saha, and Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Jain discussed how people in general are being increasingly misled, and how committed and ethical journalism can preserve public confidence in the media.
President of the Senior Citizens’ Forum, Narayan Debnath, along with several distinguished guests, journalists, and officials, attended the programme and shared their perspectives on the evolving media environment.
In Margherita, Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley particularly spoke of responsible reporting during times when information travels faster than its verification. Journalists discussed misinformation during local crises and civic issues and stressed the need for transparency with science-backed communication. Senior journalists were also felicitated.
The programme was jointly organised by the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita and the Office of the Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer, Margherita. The event commenced with a brief introduction by the presenter, Javed Ali. Shri Rahul Doley, ACS, senior journalist Manash Pratim Gogoi, Journalist Ramprasad Ambedkar, along with other significant members, graced the occasion with their presence.
In Nagaon, similarly, the occasion was observed by the District Administration and DIPRO, in association with the Nagaon Press Club, at the Dr Abu Hanifa Conference Hall, focusing on the topic of "Media's Role in Protecting the Trustworthiness of News Amidst Misinformation."
The program started with the welcome address by DIPRO Mandira Chayengia. The open session was presided over by the Press Club President, Jiten Barkatoki. The gathering included MLAs Rupak Sharma, Diplu Ranjan Sharma, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, as well as SSP Swapnaneel.