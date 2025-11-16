Assam Marks National Press Day With Unified Call for Media Credibility

In Guwahati, the day was celebrated with a special programme containing felicitations, fellowships, and a quiz competition by the Guwahati Press Club. The event started with GPC President Khagen Kalita paying floral tributes to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Kalita announced the felicitations to five eminent journalists, including former GPC president Premadhar Sarma, who was felicitated at his residence. He also declared a one-year fellowship for 10 journalists in a wide range of fields, like sports, health, environment, and politics.

In a related development, the GPC launched its new live streaming service starting Sunday. A quiz competition added an interactive touch to the celebrations.