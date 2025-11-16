National Press Day: Honouring India’s Press Freedom and Assam’s Rich Journalism Heritage

Guwahati: Every year, India observes National Press Day on November 16, a day that reminds the nation of the value of a free, honest and responsible press. The date marks the day when the Press Council of India (PCI) began its work in 1966. Since then, the PCI has acted as the moral guardian of journalism, protecting press freedom to ensure that media houses follow ethical standards.

The Press Council is unique because it can question even the government whenever needed. This independence was exactly what the First Press Commission in 1956 had hoped for when it recommended the creation of a statutory body to guide journalism. National Press Day, therefore, is not just a symbolic occasion, it represents the belief that a healthy democracy needs reporters who can speak the truth without fear.

Assam’s own press history is rich and inspiring. The growth of journalism here started with the American Baptist Missionaries, who established some of the earliest printing presses. In 1846, Assam saw the birth of Orunodoi, the first Assamese monthly news magazine and the first-ever journalistic publication in the entire Northeast. It consisted of articles on education, social issues, science and religion, and played a major role in creating intellectual awareness among the people.

During British rule, major administrative changes including the introduction of Assamese in courts and schools in 1873 helped shape the press further. Later, Dibrugarh became a strong base for modern journalism. The publication of The Times of Assam in 1895 marked a new era, and the city still remains an important media hub.

Over time, newspapers such as The Assam Tribune, Asomiya Pratidin, Amar Asom, and many others have contributed to public debate, literacy and awareness. They have become an essential part of Assam’s social and cultural life.

National Press Day celebrates this long journey of courage, responsibility and truth-telling. It is a day to appreciate the journalists who work tirelessly, often under pressure, to bring accurate stories to the people. It also reminds us why a free press continues to be one of the strongest pillars of democracy, both in India and in Assam.

Today, many press clubs and media organisations have celebrated the day across the state to mark the commendable day.