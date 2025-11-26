Assam Massacre 1983: Two Panel Reports Differ Widely

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two inquiry commissions – one headed by TP Tewary (constituted by the Assam government) and the other by TU Mehta (constituted by the Asom Rajyik Mukti-Jujaru Sanmilan) – that enquired into the 1983 massacre in Assam were divided in their findings.

Violence erupted in various places, including Nellie, in Assam, in February 1983 concerning the general elections in the state. Hundreds of people belonging to various communities were killed in the violence.

The government tabled copies of both the inquiry commissions in the state Assembly today. The Tewary Commission said, “In our considered view, that decision to hold the elections cannot be blamed for the outbreak of violence of 1983.”

The Mehta Commission, on the other hand, said, “Imposing election was one of the main reasons for the large-scale violence in Assam in 1983.”

These two statements differ like chalk and cheese. Both the commissions stopped short of giving any conclusive recommendations to the government.

