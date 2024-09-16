Assam: Massive grade-III exam amidst massive bandobast successful

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Amid temporary suspension of internet, under CCTV surveillance, and tight security bandobast, the Assam government today conducted the biggest-ever recruitment examination, the first ADRE 2.0 examination for grade III posts of higher secondary level, in as many as 2,305 examination centres across the state successfully.

The examination began at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 1.30 p.m. The examination in OMR sheets was for a total of 150 marks. The cities and towns in the state, including Guwahati, witnessed serpentine queues of candidates in front of examination centres. The gathering of guardians near the examination halls also added to the crowd and the enthusiasm. Some of the lady candidates came to the examination with their babies. Their husbands and other near and dear ones were seen babysitting outside the examination centres.

Even though the internet suspension was scheduled from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 a.m., the telecom companies suspended internet from around 8 a.m. today.

A total of 11,23,204 candidates were to sit for the examination in 2,305 centres statewide. Even though authorities identified 429 centres as ‘sensitive’ due to their location and historical issues with cheating, the examination was by and large peaceful today. As of now, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state.

After the examination, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted in his social media handle, “The first ADRE exam has concluded peacefully. My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam Government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issues. I once again assure our younger generation that transparency will remain our hallmark when it comes to government recruitment.”

The main thoroughfares in Guwahati were teeming with honking cars travelling bumper-to- bumper in a snail’s pace. The six lanes of the national highway and its service lanes, the GS Road, GNB Road, RG Baruah Road, etc., witnessed huge traffic congestion.

Many students came to Guwahati for the examination from outside. They found it difficult to go back due to traffic congestion in Guwahati.

The next ADRE grade III examination for graduate-level posts will be held on September 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The HSSLC (driver) examination will also be held on September 29 from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

