Assam: Prohibitory order issued for Grade III and Grade IV exams

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, issued a prohibitory order on Monday for the examination of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III and Class-IV Posts. The order will be in force from 10:30 am to 01:30 am on September 15, 09:00 am to 12:00 noon and 01:30 pm to 04:30 pm on September 29, and 09:00 am to 11:30 am and 01:30 pm to 04:30 pm on October 27.

The order under the provision of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, mentioned that the Government of Assam, through the “State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III and Class-IV Posts,” is going to conduct written examinations for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-III and Class-IV in different state government establishments for the eligible candidates. The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) on behalf of the “State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III and Class-IV Posts” has announced the schedule of holding such written examinations in different examination centres in districts, including 324 examination centres in the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, in the District of Kamrup Metropolitan, on September 15, September 29, and October 27.

The order further said that the total number of candidates appearing in the written examinations in examination centres in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, in all papers will be approximately 4.5 lakh.

The order further specified the prohibition of entry of any unauthorized person within 100 meters of the respective examination centres except the candidates with a valid admit card; scribes of the persons with disabilities with proper authorization from the competent authority; the officials engaged for conduct of examination like head of the institution, centre in-charge, supervising officers, invigilators, Grade III and Grade IV staff, etc.; the police officials on examination duty; and any authorized persons of the District Commissioner/Government, inspectors of schools, and secretary, SEBA.

The order stated that the violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

