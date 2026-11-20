A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Allegations of a massive sand syndicate operating in the Boko area have raised serious concerns among residents, sand traders, truck drivers, and workers, with questions being raised over the alleged inaction of the Forest Department. The syndicate is accused of collecting nearly Rs 3 crore over the past six months in the name of managing payments and facilitating sand transportation.

Residents of Boko have alleged that a section of unscrupulous individuals, reportedly in collusion with certain Forest Department officials and employees, have established a large-scale syndicate, allegedly bypassing the government's revenue collection mechanism.

According to allegations, although Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had directed the Forest Department to issue official challans for sand transportation and ensure revenue collection, certain individuals in Boko are allegedly exploiting the situation by introducing themselves as close associates of the minister or local MLA. These individuals are accused of collecting thousands of rupees from every sand-laden truck in addition to the prescribed challan charges.

As per the existing revenue structure, sand transportation challans are issued on a per-cubic-metre basis. A truck carrying approximately 15 to 25 tonnes of sand reportedly pays between Rs 3,300 and Rs 5,200 as government revenue through official challans. However, the alleged syndicate is accused of collecting an additional Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500 from each truck in the name of managing higher authorities and ensuring smooth operations. These collections have reportedly resulted in the accumulation of crores of rupees, raising serious questions about the alleged financial irregularities and the involvement of influential individuals.

The alleged silence of Kamal Deka, Range Officer of the Singra Forest Range based in Boko, has also surprised concerned citizens, who are demanding clarification and an impartial investigation into the matter.

Sand is reportedly extracted and transported from several locations under different forest ranges, including Hahim, Lalmati, Singra, Roumari-Sahipara, Samaria, Bandapara, and Dekapara, among others. The sand is subsequently transported to various locations in Guwahati through official challans. However, locals allege that sand prices have increased considerably following the new minister's assumption of office, placing an additional financial burden on ordinary consumers and contractors engaged in construction activities.

Meanwhile, residents of Hahim, Lalmati, and Roumari-Sahipara have expressed concern over the large-scale extraction of sand from the Singra River. They fear that excessive sand mining is contributing to a decline in groundwater levels in the surrounding areas, potentially creating a drinking water crisis for local communities.

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