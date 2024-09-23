Assam: Heatwaves hike power demand in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The demand for power in the state increased by 400 megawatts (MW) over just one month, from August to September. This is attributed to the heatwave currently gripping the state.

On August 22, 2024, the demand for power was 2400 MW. However, on September 20, the maximum demand for Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) shot up to 2809.27 MW, the highest demand ever recorded.

The demand record is only expected to be broken as the deficit rainfall has resulted in heatwaves hitting the state, and the increase in heat will further push up demand for power.

APDCL sources said that compared to the demand on August 22, they were able to supply 2300 MW against the total demand for 2400 MW. But, on September 20, the demand met by APDCL was 2684 MW against demand for 2809 MW. This is the highest demand met by the company till date. Prior to this, the record for the demand was 2645 MW, and APDCL supplied 2580 MW.

It is a matter of consternation that the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (AGCL), the generating power source for APDCL, is not being supplied enough power from six running power projects. The capacity of the units is 420 MW. However, only 256 MW at off-peak and 307 MW during peak supply periods are being sourced to APDCL. The company is buying power from 29 generating sources at higher prices to meet the demand, spending Rs 6,000 crore annually in power purchases. At the moment, power from nine NEEPCO power stations and three others in the NE region accounts for 766 MW at off-peak and 1082 MW at peak hours, against an agreement to supply 1389 MW.

The utility company has agreements with other power-generating companies to meet the demand for supply of power. NTPC supplies 350 MW at off-peak and 358 MW at peak hours, against an agreement for 446 MW of power.

There is a large hue and cry over the load shedding in the state, including Guwahati. The situation is particularly bad in the rural areas.

