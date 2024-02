DEMOW: All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow Regional Committee distributed clipboards among the HSLC and HS Final examination candidates in Khongia Binudan Kendra few days ago. Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee presided over the meeting. In the meeting AASAA, Khongia Primary Committee was also formed.

