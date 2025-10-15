Assam-Meghalaya border: Physical demarcation to be completed by Jan-Feb 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government is hopeful that the physical demarcation of the six contentious border areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border, by erecting pillars, will be completed by January or February 2026. There were a total of 12 long-disputed areas on the Assam-Meghalaya border, of which six were resolved and the other six remained pending.

It should be mentioned here that an agreement for resolving the six disputed areas was signed between the Assam and Meghalaya governments, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on March 29, 2022. The resolved areas were Hahim, Gijang, Tarabari, Baklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra.

Following a direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the resolved areas were surveyed by a Survey of India team after the agreement was signed. The Survey of India started erection of border pillars in the presence of representatives of both state governments in July 2025, and this has been completed in the Hahim area of the Kamrup district. The process is going on in the remaining five of the six resolved areas.

According to sources in the Border Protection and Development Department, if the erecting of the border pillars progresses at the rate it is being done at present, the process will be completed by January-February 2026.

Also read: Karbi students protest, seek arrests in Assam-Meghalaya border clash