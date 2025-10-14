Karbi students protest, seek arrests in Assam-Meghalaya border clash

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) organized a one-day sit-in demonstration near the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Gate in Diphu on Monday, demanding swift justice for the killing of Late Oriwell Timung during a recent clash at the Assam-Meghalaya border in Tapat Village, West Karbi Anglong.

The KSA called for the immediate arrests of those responsible for Timung’s death, urging both the Assam and Meghalaya governments to take decisive action. Additionally, the association demanded a government job for the victim’s family and the best possible medical treatment for individuals injured in the clash.

The KSA also pressed for a permanent resolution to the ongoing border disputes, insisting that any solution be based on the Assam Government’s 1951 notification. The protest saw significant participation, with demonstrators voicing their concerns over the delay in addressing these critical issues.

The KSA warned that failure to meet these demands could lead to further agitation, emphasizing the need for immediate action to ensure justice and peace in the region.

