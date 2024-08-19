Assam: Meghalaya Police Fire at Abductors in Dudhnoi

A Correspondent

Dudhnoi: A firing incident created a sensation in the heart of Dudhnoi town around 7 p.m. today.

According to information, a mason named Sonamiya Sheikh was abducted in Garo Hills about nine days ago. The house of Sonamiya is in Hatshingimari. Meanwhile, the abductors demanded Rs 50 lakh in exchange for the release of the hostage. Later, Sonamiya agreed to pay Rs 7 lakh, but his family contacted the Meghalaya Police. The abductors kept Sonamiya in a river in the Boko area with his hands and feet tied. Sonamiya freed himself and went home. On the other hand, the relatives of Sonamiya and Meghalaya Police reached the spot on Damra Road when the abductors came to take the ransom money. The police fired at the abductors, who escaped, taking cover in the darkness after a brief encounter. They, however, left behind the money.

A team of Dudhnoi police traced one of the abductors but could not find any clue about the others.

Also Read: Assam: Law Student Abducted in Guwahati After Rejecting Proposal, Escapes and Abductor Arrested (sentinelassam.com)