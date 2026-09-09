Assam, Meghalaya Seal Pact to Ease Tourist Taxi Movement Across Borders

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Tuesday said Assam and Meghalaya had agreed to work together to resolve grievances of tourist taxi operators and ensure smooth and unhindered movement of vehicles between the two neighbouring States.

Dhar said a high-level meeting at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, jointly chaired by him and Assam Minister Atul Bora, brought together the Transport Commissioners, tourist taxi associations and government officials from both states. "Meeting is very fruitful," Dhar said, adding that the two sides had agreed to work together to resolve issues faced by operators travelling between Assam and Meghalaya. "More or less both the Association have come to the understanding and they have agreed to work together from now onwards in future," he said.

The meeting was convened by the Meghalaya Government to address concerns raised by transport associations over difficulties allegedly faced by Meghalaya-based drivers while entering and travelling through Assam, particularly on routes to Guwahati. Seven taxi associations and two petroleum associations from Assam, along with five taxi associations from Meghalaya, participated in the discussions. Officials from the Transport and Police departments, besides the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi, were also present.

Dhar said the Meghalaya associations had raised three to four key issues, including parking facilities at the airport, restrooms at designated parking areas and problems relating to police checking. "Both the police from Assam and Meghalaya will work together to ensure that from now onwards both the Association do not face any problem when they go to Assam or Meghalaya," he said.

He added, "All movement should be free, no disturbance in future."

Dhar said the Assam Government had assured necessary action on the demand for parking space at the airport and restrooms wherever Meghalaya taxis were allocated parking. He said while most issues had been accepted as genuine by the governments, some operational matters could take a few days to resolve. A high-level committee under the governments of Assam and Meghalaya, along with a sub-committee headed by the Transport Commissioners of both States, will monitor the issues and intervene whenever required.

The meeting followed an earlier discussion held on August 23 at the Meghalaya Secretariat, where senior Home Department officials, the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi, and tourist taxi representatives discussed complaints raised by Meghalaya-based operators travelling through Assam.

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