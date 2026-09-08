Vice President Radhakrishnan inaugurates Rs 1,010.95-crore projects in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday laid the foundation stones for five projects in Meghalaya covering water supply, roads, healthcare and power, worth Rs 1,010.95 crore.

Addressing a public reception at the So So Tham Auditorium, Radhakrishnan said the progress of the Northeast was integral to India's development. He stressed that connectivity was crucial for the region's growth and highlighted the need for inclusive and sustainable development while preserving Meghalaya's environment, traditions and culture.

The projects include the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase II, Part A, costing Rs 850.58 crore, two road connectivity projects under NESIDS, a 30-bedded AYUSH facility at Shillong Civil Hospital and a 132/33 kV power substation at Mawkhanu under PM-DevINE.

The New Shillong water project is expected to provide safe drinking water to around 4.34 lakh people and nearly 86,900 households.

Radhakrishnan also inaugurated the Maternity and Children's Hospital at Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills, built at a cost of Rs 31.05 crore under the National Health Mission.

He said more than 46,000 km of rural roads had been constructed in the Northeast under PMGSY over the past decade, with expenditure exceeding Rs 47,000 crore. He also called for balanced development and greater physical and digital connectivity to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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