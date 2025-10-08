Assam: Member of International Motorcycle Theft Racket Arrested in Jamugurihat

Guwhati: A member of an international bike theft racket has been caught in the net of Jamuguri Police in Sonitpur district.The member of the international bike theft racket who was arrested by the police at Itakhola in Chatiya has been identified as Mirajul Islam.

Following the theft of a motorcycle belonging to a youth named Sagar Pal from Jamugurihat, Chatiya Police, during their investigation, arrested the bike thief from Itakhola along with the stolen motorcycle.After that, Chatiya Police handed over the bike thief named Mirajul Islam to Jamuguri Police. During the police investigation, it has already been revealed that the bike theft racket, to which he belongs, has been supplying stolen motorcycles from various places including Jamuguri and Chatiya to distant Bangladesh through Jorabat and Meghalaya.