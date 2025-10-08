Wings of Glory: India Air Force Soars Beyond Limits For Bharat

Guwahati: The nation salutes the Indian Air Force (IAF), a force that not only rules the skies but also embodies courage, discipline, and unyielding devotion to duty. Since its formation in 1932, the IAF has evolved into one of the world’s most formidable air arms, combining cutting-edge technology with unmatched skill and valor.

From dogfights in 1947, 1965, and 1971 to the daring Balakot airstrike and the swift response during humanitarian and disaster relief missions, the IAF has consistently proven its mettle in war and in peace. Its motto, “Touch the Sky with Glory,” is not just a phrase but a living commitment seen in every mission, every flight, and every pilot who takes off with the Tricolour on their wings.