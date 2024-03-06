Assam: Micro units dominate industrial scene; Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant to boost sector

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has around four lakh registered industries now, and 161 of them are defunct.

According to official data, the state has 67 big, 608 medium, 9744 small, and 3.94 lakh micro-registered industries. On the other hand, seven of the ten public sector units of the state government are active, and the remaining three are defunct.

According to the state Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, 26.60 lakh workers are engaged in the active industrial units in the state. As many as 7,371 workers are engaged in the public sector industries.

According to sources, 348 new factories were registered with the office of the Inspector of Factories in 2022. With this addition, the number of registered factories in the state reached 8,138. This is an increase of 4.47 percent when compared to the previous year. The number of daily workers engaged in the factories in 2022 was 3.22 lakh.

According to sources, with the creation of an environment conducive to investment in the state in the past few years, the registration of industries shot up in the state. However, micro industrial units (97.42 percent) still dominate the situation. However, the Centre’s approval of the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant in the state is to boost the big and medium industrial sectors in the state.

The contribution of the industrial sector to the state GDP was 29.59 percent during 2022–23, compared to 33.1 percent in 2021–22 at the current price index. The manufacturing sector has registered a steady increase in the past few years. Barring the pandemic period, the growth in the state manufacturing sector coupled with rising capacity utilization and investment in manufacturing underscores’ business optimism regarding future demand.

