Centre approves Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant in Assam

It will be a game changer for the economy of the Northeast: CM

GUWAHATI: The Union Cabinet today approved the setting up of a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in Assam. It will be the third semiconductor plant in the country and the first in Assam.

Making this announcement today, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Cabinet meeting held with the Prime Minister in the chair today approved setting up a semiconductor plant in Assam. It will be a joint venture between Tata Semiconductor Assemble and Test Pvt. Ltd. and the Assam Government."

He said, "The bhoomi pujan of the plant is very soon, and the construction will start within 100 days. The production capacity of this plant will be 48 million microchips per day. A big automobile company in the world will use the microchips with the'made in Assam' marking. Right now, I stop short of disclosing the name of the company. This is the highest-ever investment in the technical sector in Assam, and it has happened due to the Prime Minister's efforts."

This plant will be set up at the dismantled Naogaon Papper Mill site that the state government purchased from the liquidator. The setting up of this plant will lead to the emergence of a township in the surrounding areas, besides creating direct and indirect job avenues.

In his response to the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The people of Assam will remain eternally grateful to the Prime Minister for giving the state a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant. This is Assam's largest-ever private investment and a game changer for the economy of the entire Northeast. Today's decision is truly historic and will unleash indefinite opportunities for our people."

The Chief Minister also thanked Ratan Tata and Chandrasekharan and said, "The Tata Group has taken a huge leap of faith by investing in Assam's future, and their decision will encourage several other investors to come to our state."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for the cabinet approval of the semiconductor plant in Assam. "To set up a critical semiconductor plant in Jagiroad is a giant leap for the region towards Atmanibhar Bharat, contributing strongly to setting the foundation of Vikshit Bharat. Northeast is going to power the growth engine of New India with an indigenous'made in Assam' microchip."

