Assam: Mid-day meal data needs to be submitted daily to avail funds

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All District Commissioners and District Nodal Officers of the state have been instructed by the State Nodal Officer, PM POSHAN, to ensure that all schools under their jurisdiction compulsorily submit data on mid-day meals under PM POSHAN through SMS, Web Mode, or Mobile App on the Automated Reporting & Monitoring System (ARMS) on a daily basis.

The Government of India has strictly instructed all the states to ensure daily data reporting by 100% of the schools covered under PM POSHAN and informed them that no further funds under Central Assistance will be released in the absence of 100% reporting in ARMS.

In the instruction by the State Nodal Officer, PM POSHAN, it was stated that “If funds under PM POSHAN are not received in time, eligible children of the state will be deprived of their mid-day meals in schools. The Govt. of India has directed to ensure that meals are served to all eligible children on all school days without fail, and the same is reported through ARMS on a daily basis positively.”

The communication also stated that the district-wise percentage of schools that reported daily data in ARMS in Assam since August 7, 2024, was enclosed as a ready reference. All schools covered under PM POSHAN, Assam, are being uploaded in ARMS, and these schools are mapped to their respective clusters in ARMS.

Further, as all schools are mapped under the respective clusters and blocks, the concerned Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, and Block Nodal Officers of PM POSHAN are directed to monitor and ensure that all schools covered under their respective areas of jurisdiction report PM POSHAN data in ARMS on a daily basis.

The district officials were requested to instruct all schools covered under PM POSHAN to compulsorily report in ARMS on a daily basis without fail and to instruct all the functionaries at all levels to monitor and ensure that 100% of the of the schools are reporting in ARMS on a daily basis without fail.

It was also instructed that block-wise ARMS reporting status be included in the agenda points of the monthly review meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee.

