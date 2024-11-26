Assam: Ministry of Home Affairs Tags ULFA-I ‘Unlawful’ Organisation for 5 More Years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the proscribed ULFA-I as an ‘unlawful’ association. This branding of the outfit will remain in force for five years with effect from November 27, 2024.

The MHA said that ULFA-I has been involved in such activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. The Home Ministry said that the Assam government has also recommended the declaration of ULFA-I as an unlawful association under the provision of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The central government is also of the opinion that the ULFA-I are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, and if these are not immediately curbed and controlled, the ULFA may regroup and rearm itself, expand its cadres, procure sophisticated weapons, cause loss of lives of civilians and security forces, and thereby accelerate its anti-national activities.

