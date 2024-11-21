Assam: Sivasagar police arrested two for alleged extortion in ULFA’s name

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar police arrested two individuals in the Betbari area in Sivasagar for allegedly demanding money in the name of the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent). The accused have been identified as Uma Changmai of Changmai gaon, Betbari, and Pradip Bora of Raichai in Demow. According to police sources, both suspects are being interrogated.

Earlier, on November 12, explosives were recovered from beneath a tree near a business establishment on Temple Road in the Dolmukh Chariali area of Sivasagar town, based on information from local traders. However, prompt action by the police ensured the explosives were safely removed, restoring normalcy.

In a separate incident, on October 6, ULFA (I) reportedly attempted to abduct a team of ONGC officials and workers from an oil field in Bokota Nemuguri, Sivasagar. The plan was thwarted at the last moment. Following this, ONGC Assistant Engineer Tahirul Hussain, who had gone absconding for 13 days, surrendered to the Sivasagar police.

On October 14, police arrested several individuals linked to the abduction plan, including Irsad Latif, Safiqul Rahman, Mubin Hazarika, Trinayan Baruah, and Zarifuddin Ahmed. Former ULFA member Rahul Hazarika, alias Laden, was injured in an encounter during the same operation. Additionally, police seized six vehicles and recovered several important documents during their investigation.

