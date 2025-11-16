Assam: Missing 55-Year-Old Man's Body Recovered from Boko River

Guwahati: Grief and shock have struck the Bakarapara area in Boko on Sunday after the body of 55-year-old Harmohan Kalita, who had gone missing since the afternoon of November 15, was recovered from the Boko River.

According to the locals, Kalita reportedly went missing at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, following which the family and residents started searching for him. When the initial attempts did not yield results, the matter was reported to the police.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the spot and carried out the rescue operations. The body was later confirmed to be that of Harmohan Kalita, a resident of Bakarapara village.