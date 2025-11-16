Assam: Missing 55-Year-Old Man's Body Recovered from Boko River

Guwahati: Grief and shock have struck the Bakarapara area in Boko on Sunday after the body of 55-year-old Harmohan Kalita, who had gone missing since the afternoon of November 15, was recovered from the Boko River.
According to the locals, Kalita reportedly went missing at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, following which the family and residents started searching for him. When the initial attempts did not yield results, the matter was reported to the police.
A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the spot and carried out the rescue operations. The body was later confirmed to be that of Harmohan Kalita, a resident of Bakarapara village.
Police officials have said the circumstances of Kalita's death are still not known. Preliminary reports suggest he had accidentally slipped into the river, but the police did not rule out other possibilities either. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Further investigation will be done after the post-mortem examination.
Locals have been left saddened by the tragic incident, with many residents expressing their concern about safety near riverbanks at night. Authorities have called on the public to remain cautious around water bodies, particularly as winter approaches and visibility will reduce.