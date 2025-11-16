Police Fire at Alleged Drug Peddler During Escape Attempt in Barpeta

Barpeta: Tarabari Police opened fire on an alleged drug peddler late Saturday night after he reportedly attempted to escape from custody during a recovery operation. The drug peddler identified as Anowar Hussain (32) of Maikuchi was injured during police firing. He is currently undergoing treatment at Barpeta Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m., police officials said. Hussain had been detained earlier in the night for his suspected role in a drug trafficking network linked to a recent seizure.

On November 6, Tarabari Police intercepted an Alto car and recovered 11 soap cases filled with suspected heroin. The occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene, prompting a wider investigation into the supply chain. Hussain was believed to be connected to the group that abandoned the vehicle.

Police stated that during interrogation, Hussain admitted to having drugs stored at his residence. Officers took him along to recover the materials when he allegedly pushed the police personnel aside and tried to flee in the dark. Tarabari Police then fired at him, striking his left elbow.

Senior officers, including Barpeta Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Additional SP (Crime) Bidyut Bikash Bora Bhuiya, and SDPO Jitesh Barman, visited the site shortly after the incident.

Further investigation into the drug supply network is underway.