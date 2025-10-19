Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Commission Granted Inquiry Powers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The One Man Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, Judge, Gauhati High Court, has been conferred powers under Section 5 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to inquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of the late Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025. A notification was issued by the Assam government to that effect, which states that: 1. The Commission shall have power to require any person, subject to any privilege which may be claimed by that person under any law for the time being in force, to furnish information on such points or matters as, in the opinion of the Commission, may be useful for, or relevant to, the subject matter of the inquiry [under section 211 and section 212 of the BNS, 2023]. 2. The Commission or any officer, not below the rank of a Gazetted Officer, specially authorised in this behalf by the Commission may enter any building or place where the Commission has reason to believe that any books of account or other documents relating to the subject matter of the inquiry may be found and may seize any books of account or documents or take extracts or copies therefrom, subject to the provisions of section 106 and section 108 of the BNSS, 2023, in so far as they may be applicable. 3. The Commission shall be deemed to be a civil court, and when any offence as is described in section 210, section 213, section 214, section 215 or section 267 of the BNS, 2023, is committed in the view or presence of the Commission, the Commission may, after recording the facts constituting the offence and the statement of the accused as provided for in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, forward the case to a Magistrate having jurisdiction to try the same, and the magistrate to whom any such case is forwarded shall proceed to hear the complaint against the accused as if the case had been forwarded to him under section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. 4. Any proceeding before the Commission shall be deemed to be a judicial proceeding within the meaning of sections 229 and 267 of the BNS, 2023.

