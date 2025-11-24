Assam-Mizoram Border Festival 2025 celebrated with grandeur in Cachar’s Dholai Co-District

Silchar: The Assam-Mizoram Border Festival 2025 was celebrated with remarkable enthusiasm and grandeur on Monday at the Central Field of the Dholai Co–District Commissioner’s Office. Organised under the initiative of the District Administration, Cachar, the second edition of this cultural convergence drew distinguished dignitaries, senior officials, and a large number of attendees from both Assam and Mizoram, symbolising the commitment of both states towards strengthening harmony and mutual understanding.

The festival witnessed the participation of a high-level delegation from Mizoram led by Kolasib Deputy Commissioner Shri Robert C. Lalhmangaiha, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Shri Lalrinpuia Varte, Additional Deputy Commissioner Smt. B. Malsawmtluangi, Project Director (DRDO) Shri Lalmuan Puia, SDO (Civil), Vairengte Shri Lalbiakzauva, and the SDO of Kawrthah, Mamit District. From Assam, the gathering was graced by Silchar MP Shri Parimal Suklabaidya, MLA Dholai Shri Nihar Ranjan Das, Cachar District Commissioner Shri Mridul Yadav, IAS, Co-District Commissioner, Dholai Shri Roktim Baruah, ACS, District Development Commissioner Cachar Shri Norsing Bey, ACS, Assistant Commissioner and In-charge Block Development Officer, Dholai-Narsingpur Development Block Smt. Neihat Haolai, ACS, Assistant Commissioner Smt. Bonnykha Chetia, ACS, Assistant Commissioner Shri Phunlalngir Chorei, ACS, Assistant Commissioner and In-charge DDIPR Barak Valley Zone, Silchar Smt. Deepa Das, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Dholai Co-District Smt. Diksha Sarkar, ACS, along with senior officers and local residents who turned the venue into a vibrant celebration of unity.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Dholai Shri Nihar Ranjan Das expressed heartfelt satisfaction at the successful organisation of the Border Festival. He highlighted that cultural exchanges play a pivotal role in bringing people closer and help erase past misunderstandings. He stated that the festival would undoubtedly strengthen the friendly ties between the people of both states, adding that continued cultural interactions are vital for lasting peace and mutual respect. He expressed hope that the initiative would yield positive outcomes in building durable bonds of trust and cooperation.