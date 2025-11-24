Leaders and Celebrities Pay Tribute to Dharmendra Following His Demise

Guwahati: Tributes poured in from across the country following the death of veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, which marked the end of an era in Indian cinema. The legendary star, affectionately known as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” passed away at the age of 89, leaving the film fraternity and millions of fans in saddening state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, stating that Dharmendra was not only a phenomenal actor but also a warm and humble human being. “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He brought charm and depth to every role he played. He was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also shared her grief, describing Dharmendra’s demise as a great loss to Indian cinema. “One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire young generations of artists,” she posted.

Several Bollywood actors, filmmakers, and prominent personalities also took to 'X' and other social media platforms to express their sorrow and extend condolences to the family. Messages remembering his unforgettable performances, kindness, and contributions to the industry continued to flood the internet throughout the day.

Dharmendra’s passing has left a void that, many say, can never truly be filled. His remarkable career, spanning over six decades, remains etched in the history of Indian cinema.