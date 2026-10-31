Assam Monitoring Possible Impact of Bhutan Floods, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In response to the Bhutan glacial lake burst, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is closely monitoring the possible impact of the glacial burst in the Himalayan country across all vulnerable revenue circles in the Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts.

"Our teams are in constant contact with the NDRF and other agencies and are ready to respond if needed. Residents are requested to stay alert, follow official updates and cooperate with local officials," the Chief Minister said.

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