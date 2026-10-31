Top Headlines

Assam Monitoring Possible Impact of Bhutan Floods, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is monitoring possible flood impacts in vulnerable areas of Dhubri and Kokrajhar, with response teams on standby.
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Published on

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In response to the Bhutan glacial lake burst, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is closely monitoring the possible impact of the glacial burst in the Himalayan country across all vulnerable revenue circles in the Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts.

"Our teams are in constant contact with the NDRF and other agencies and are ready to respond if needed. Residents are requested to stay alert, follow official updates and cooperate with local officials," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read: Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flood Alert in Assam’s Dhubri

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Bhutan glacial lake burst