Assam: MoRTH issues LoA for Jorhat-Majuli Bridge

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued the letter of acceptance (LOA) to Haryana-based construction company M/s SPS Construction India Private Ltd for the remaining work for the construction of a two-lane major bridge, including approaches, over the Brahmaputra between Majuli on the North Bank and Jorhat on the South Bank. With this, the construction of this stalled bridge is going to resume by the end of this year and the first part of 2026.

For the balance work on the bridge project, the MoRTH floated the tender in the month of May 2025. Three firms submitted their bids, and M/s SPS Construction India Private Ltd emerged as L1, or the lowest bidder, with Rs 657,66,40,388 for the remaining work on the bridge project. MoRTH has asked this company to deposit performance security within 30 days.

M/s SPS Construction India Private Ltd, earlier known as SP Singla Construction Pvt Ltd, is currently constructing two bridge projects in Assam – the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra and the Jogighopa Bridge, also over the Brahmaputra.

According to Assam PWD sources, after completion of all official processes, the construction work is likely to be resumed towards the end of the year or early next year. The 2-lane Jorhat-Majuli bridge comprises a length of 6.81 km. The sources further said that the new contractor will be given a defect liability period of 3 years from the date of completion of the bridge project, during which all maintenance work has to be carried out by the construction firm concerned. The target for completion of the bridge project is two years from the date of appointment of the new contractor, as estimated by MoRTH.

The original construction firm, UP State Bridge Construction Ltd., that was awarded the bridge project had completed only 32% of the work by September 2024. After that, the firm surrendered the work in the last part of 2024. The work has been pending since September 2024. The original schedule of completion was the end of 2025.

