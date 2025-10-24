Assam Mourns the Loss of Veteran Journalist Baikuntha Nath Goswami

Guwahati: Assam today mourns the passing of one of its most revered voices in journalism, Baikuntha Nath Goswami. The maestro breathed his last on October 24, 2025, at his residence in Hengrabari, Guwahati. At the time, he was 80 years old.

Goswami was in Bamunkuchi, Pathsala, in August 1946. Goswami’s life was an embodiment of dedication to the truth, the Assamese language, and the people he served through his words. A man of gentle wisdom and quiet conviction, he shaped generations of journalists through his commitment to ethical reporting and fearless commentary.

As a founding member of the Guwahati Press Club, Goswami’s contribution to Assam’s journalistic landscape cannot be measured merely in words or years. He served as editor of the weekly Asom Bhumi Kakata, worked with reputed dailies such as Agradoot and Dainik Janambhumi. He was also associated with the United News of India (UNI) as Bureau Chief in Patna.

His writings reflected a deep love for Assam’s culture, language, and people. Through his works, such as Jnanamala I & II (collection of folk tales) Nibandha Chayan (an anththalogy of articles), and Asomiya Jatiyatadab aru Asomiyar Sangjna, Goswami captured the essence of Assamese identity, ensuring that the soul of the region found a permanent voice in literature and thought.

Beyond his professional achievements, Baikuntha Nath Goswami was an idol, a symbol of moral clarity in an age of fleeting headlines. His humility, patience, and belief in the power of honest journalism inspired countless young reporters who continue to walk the path he paved.

He is survived by his daughter, Sushmita Goswami, the current president of the Guwahati Press Club, who carries forward his legacy of commitment and grace.

As Assam bids farewell to one of its finest, the silence he leaves behind echoes with the truth he championed and the warmth he spread. His life was a story written in compassion, courage, and unwavering devotion to his craft.

May his soul rest in eternal peace....