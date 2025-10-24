Top Headlines

Legendary Adman Piyush Pandey Passes Away at 70

The man who shaped Indian advertising took his last breathe on October 24
Image of legendary adman of India Piyush Pandey
Guwahati:  Piyush Pandey, the creative powerhouse who transformed Indian advertising with his uniquely local yet universal storytelling passed away on October 24 at the age of 70.

Over a career spanning more than four decades with Ogilvy and Mather India, Pandey’s work went far beyond selling products as he built stories that resonated with millions of Indians. From the witty “Fevicol” ads to the joyous “Cadbury Dairy Milk” moments and unforgettable political campaigns, Pandey’s ideas bridged emotions, culture and commerce.

Known for his signature moustache, infectious laughter, and an intuitive grasp of India’s heartbeat, Pandey brought authenticity to brand communication making it “desi” appeal globally. His campaigns gave language, humor and emotion a powerful space in advertising, transforming it into an art form that connected directly with the people.

As the industry mourns the passing of one of its brightest lights, Pandey’s legacy continues to live through every slogan, jingle and emotion he once put on screen, a way which changes the way India advertises forever.

