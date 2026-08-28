Assam Moves to Revive Soil Conservation Dept, Warns Erring Contractors

Minister told officials concerned that they cannot evade their responsibility by shifting the blame onto contractors

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of Soil Conservation in Assam, often referred to as a proverbial white elephant among state government departments due to its history of delaying schemes and projects, resulting in cost and time overruns, is currently in the news. Ashwini Rai Sarkar, the minister heading the department, is on the job to cleanse the Augean stables by blacklisting erring contractors and issuing warnings to corrupt officials.

At a meeting today that reviewed the implementation of schemes and projects in the department, Minister Ashwini Rai Sarkar expressed serious disappointment at the progress of works in the districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Nagaon, and others. While the officials attempted to shift the blame for the project delays onto the contractors, the minister firmly stated that they cannot evade their responsibility for ensuring the timely completion of projects. The review meeting revealed that some projects, started way back in 2018-19, are still pending, leading to cost and time overruns.

Minister Sarkar instructed the officials not to compromise in the proper utilization of funds, transparency in the execution of projects, quality of works, and fixing accountability. He asked the officials to make lists of contractors who continue to delay projects for no reason and to blacklist them as per standing rules.

According to sources, the public usually does not know what services this department offers. The works of this department are helpful for farmers in their cultivation. This department is meant to make channels in hillsides and fields to stop water runoff (gully control); construct spurs, boulder revetments, and pitching to protect agricultural lands from erosion; plant trees on steep slopes and riverbeds to anchor vulnerable soil; and construct check dams to store monsoon water for minor irrigation and groundwater recharge.

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