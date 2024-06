Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Newly-elected Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta quit the Assam Legislative Assembly as an MLA today. The MLA from Behali LAC handed over his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary. He was a four-time MLA.

