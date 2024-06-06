Ranjit Dutta Wins Tezpur Lok Sabha Seat with Record Margin, Credits Victory to PM Modi and CM Sarma

Tezpur: The ruling saffron party candidate of 11 Tezpur HPC Ranjit Dutta has won the Lok Sabha Election, 2024, Tezpur seat, by defeating his nearest rival Premlal Ganju of INC by a record margin of 3,61,400 votes. According to the final result of counting which lasted till late night victorious Ranjit Dutta bagged 7,75,780 votes whereas Premlal Ganju got 4,14,380 votes.

The dissemination of votes among BJP and INC in 11 Tezpur HPC, LAC wise, is 65 Dhekiajuli, BJP 1,11,235 & INC 46241, 66 Barchala BJP 84207 & INC 51100, 67 Tezpur BJP 78268 & INC 48168, 68 Rangapara BJP 77337 & INC 45716, 69 Naduar BJP 98282 & INC 50063, 70 Biswanath BJP 87267 & INC 50048, 71 Bihali BJP 70919 & INC 43595, 72 Gohpur BJP 92668 & INC 32841 and 73 Bihpuria BJP 70835 & INC 44781.

BJP workers of Sonitpur chapter celebrated their victory by taking out huge rally throughout Tezpur town. While talking to The Sentinel Ranjit Dutta said, “I dedicated my victory to the people 11-Sonitpur HPC, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and PM Modi”. He further added today we are happy because we voted for Modi. He is one of the visionary leaders who will only work for the development of our country.

Returning Officer-cum-District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra handed over the winning certificate to Ranjit Dutta in the office chamber of District Commissioner in the presence of district officials.

Youth from Tezpur Amit Das congratulated Ranjit Dutta for his unprecedented victory. He claimed that because of Narendra Modi's immense popularity and the fact that the majority of people could plainly identify him as the reason they were supporting the BJP, the BJP campaign centred on him. He went on to say that people like Modi because he is a skilled speaker.

Modi government’s schemes free gas connection, rural electrification, Orunudoi, health scheme, etc mostly attracted people. He claimed that only their helpful policies helped Modi Sarkar win the hearts of the dalit and adivasi communities.

