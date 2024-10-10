Assam: Muslim Family Provides Durga Idol to Amguri Station Road Durga Puja Committee

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Political, religious, and social leaders are dividing the nation in the name of religion, religious intolerance is fuelling communal conflicts. However, at Amguri in the Sivasagar district, a rare instance of religious harmony was witnessed when Md. Mueed Ali and his family from Samaguri, on the outskirts of Amguri town, donated a clay idol of Goddess Durga to the Amguri Station Road Durga Puja Committee. It has demonstrated that the harmonious relationship between Muslims and Hindus in Assam cannot be shattered by any discriminatory force. Md. Mueed Ali and his family have received recognition for their altruism in attempting to blur the lines between religious exclusivity and strengthen the ties that bind people together.

