Assam: Mystery Deepens Over Zubeen’s Death; SIT Grills Key Witnesses

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It has been 17 days since the death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore, but the circumstances surrounding his death remain shrouded in mystery. SIT’s questioning of those present during the incident—Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta—has been going on continuously since their arrest. At the same time, statements of his musicians, actresses, and close associates are being recorded by the SIT on a continuous basis.

On Sunday, the statements of Zubeen’s musicians Raja Baruah and Partha Pratim Goswami; actresses Sushmita Kalita, Baishali Medhi, Pompi Mech, and Meghna Barpujari; PSO Nadeswar Bora; and driver Hitesh Haloi were recorded by the SIT.

On the other hand, Zubeen’s cousin Sandipan Garg faced another round of questioning today. The statements of journalists Pranay Bordoloi and Saswata Goswami were also recorded in court.

Today, Shekhar’s wife, Lonima Goswami, and Shyamkanu’s wife, Anita Deka Mahanta, came to meet their husbands, while Amritprabha Mahanta’s brother, Nishad Mahanta, also visited her at the CID office, where they are detained.

