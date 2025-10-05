Tribute to Zubeen Garg: Day-long homage and plantation drive in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A day-long programme dedicated to the Adyashraddha and tribute of late cultural icon and musical legend Zubeen Garg will be observed on October 5 at Shaheed Maidan, Dhekiajuli.

The organizing committee, led by Chief Convener Dhruba Kumar Bora and supported by Co-Convener Rana Pratap Baruah, Bhabani Kalita, Social Worker along with other members, has issued an open appeal to citizens across communities cutting across caste, creed, and religion to come forward and participate in the solemn homage to the “God of Music.”

The programme will feature an all-faith prayer meet, followed by a floral tribute session in honour of the departed maestro. In addition, the environmental organisation Seuj Society will conduct a plantation drive, symbolising Zubeen Garg’s evergreen legacy. A Nahor sapling, revered in Assamese culture, will be planted by Zubeen’s contemporary and close associate Kajal Bora, Principal of Lakshminath Bezbaruah Academy, along with Chief Convener Dhruva Kumar Bora and Seuj Society State president Sanjay Baruah.

Organizers said the day-long event will serve both as a spiritual remembrance and a collective cultural homage, uniting people in honour of the artist who touched millions of hearts with his voice.

