Assam: National Green Tribunal Notices in Maligaon Hill Cutting

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench at Kolkata has instructed that the following be impleaded in the array of respondents in a complaint of hill cutting and mining in Maligaon: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Government of Assam; Divisional Forest Officer/Kamrup East, Guwahati; Assam State Pollution Control Board, through its Member Secretary; Central Pollution Control Board, through its Member Secretary; and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Assam.

The NGT had filed an original application on the basis of a letter petition sent through e-mail dated June 21, 2024, by the applicant, Gautam Singh, who is stated to be the Deputy Chief Engineer/Estate/Maligaon, Northeast Frontier Railway, alleging that day and night illegal mining activities are being carried out in the Goshala Hill, Maligaon area since the last two months. It is alleged that hill cutting is going on in full swing, thereby disturbing the local ecology and drainage pattern.

The allegation further is that Nambari Railway Officer’s Colony, where all senior officers, including General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, are residing, is adjacent to the Goshala land, and a large number of complaints have been received due to the loud noise of excavator machines and rock breakers.

It is also alleged that the said mining activity is a threat to the local ecology of the area and is disturbing the natural habitat, including the flora and fauna of the area.

Considering the allegations, the NGT has ordered impleading of the respondents and issue of notice, returnable in four weeks.

