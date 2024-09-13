Mixed Reactions Emerge Over Temporary Ban on Gohalkona Sand Gravel Mining in Boko; Local Villages Protest

Boko: Mixed reactions have emerged over the temporary banning of the government-approved Gohalkona Sand Gravel Mining in Boko. Some people of the Kompaduli and nearby villages protested against the government permitted Gohalkona sand gravel mining on Boko river. According to the protesters, due to the sand gravel mining, the Boko river has been polluted and the water level is decreasing day by day. Protesters alleged that it impacts cultivation and nature.

Other people responded that this impoverished area's socioeconomic situation was impacted both directly and indirectly by the temporary mining restriction. Jitu Rabha from Kothalpara village emphasized that more than 800 people are directly and indirectly involved in the sand gravel mining. Due to the existing temporary limitations on mining, the government construction works including roads, building and other constructions should be stopped.

The Gohalkona Sand Gravel Mining site is under the Singra Forest Range of the Kamrup West Division. The Ranger of the Singra Forest Bhargabh Hazarika highlights that Gohalkona Sand Gravel Mining is the only government permitted mining site in Kamrup and Goalpara district. Hazarika also highlighted that the department arranged meetings to solve the issues with the protesters many times, however they never attended the meetings as well.

The protesters also alleged that due to the mining in the river two people had already lost their lives. However, Bishnu Rabha from Lepgaon village refuted the allegation and said that the 16-year-old boy who got drowned and died on September 4, came with his seven other friends to take photos and bath in the river from Boko. However, due to the lack of knowledge in swimming, he was swept away in the river. However, Ajay Rabha of Kothalpara village surmised that Uday Sarania, the guy who drowned on May 17, may have unintentionally entered the deep section of the river because of the darkness of the evening. The river has both shallow and deep spots.

However, an anonymous villager of the Kothalpara village said that the area is along the Assam- Meghalaya border and some Meghalaya supporters who live in Assam instigate the local people to stop the mining as well as trying to break the peace and socio-economic status of the area. They took help from some outside people and somehow tried to permanently close the mining site. The anonymous villagers alleged that they were trying to do this because they were illegally growing horticultural crops including areca nut, rubber plantation etc. by destroying the forest land in the area and to achieve their own profit. “If the mining site stops, they will start mining illegally like before and the government will lose a huge revenue.”

Jitu Rabha from Kothalpara village alleged that Aniruddha Das, president of the Lepgaon village, gave permission of mining and transporting sand gravel from the area on 02 March, 2023 along with few other members of the village. “However the same person Aniruddha Das met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (8 September, 2024) to stop Gohalkona Sand Mining.” Singra Forest Range Officer Bhargabh Hazarika also said that the forest department lodged an FIR on February 11 in Boko Police Station against Aniruddha Das, Rahul Sarania and few others, because he and few other persons were illegally mining sand gravel from the same area this year and when the forest team tried to stop them, they abused the forest staff and also tried to physically assault a female forest staff. However, Hazarika emphasized that they are now instigating people to stop the government permitted sand gravel mining.

However, Bishnu Rabha from Lepgaon village said that they filed applications to Boko Circle Office, DFO west Kamrup, Singra Forest Range and Boko Police Station to run the sand gravel mining and to take immediate and necessary actions against those culprits who are trying to break the peace and prosperity of the area. On the other hand, Jamson A Sangma, vice- president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Minority department with Garo Students’ Union and other people met DC Kamrup (rural) and submitted a memorandum to close the Gohalkona Sand Mining.

Also Read: International Lecture on 'Mental Health and Holistic Development' at Swahid Peoli Phukan College Features Dr. Daisy Lekharu

Also Watch: