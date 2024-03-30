Assam: New academic calendar for schools announced

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The new academic calendar for 2024–25 announced the inclusion of several new initiatives like the subject of AI (artificial intelligence) & Robotics, mandatory unit tests, maintenance of teachers’ logbooks, and special time for sports and cultural activities, among others.

In the new academic calendar, there will be 254 working days and 111 holidays, including Sundays, it was announced.

AI and Robotics will be introduced as an elective subject in Class IX. The subject will continue to be taught in Class X in the next academic year as well.

Along with unit tests being made mandatory, there will also be provision for holding half-yearly and annual examinations. Students of Class IX will be promoted to Class X by adding 20% of the marks obtained in unit tests, 30% from the half-yearly exams, and 50% from the annual exams. Greater emphasis will be placed in all exams on the subjects of General Science, General Mathematics, Social Science, Geography, etc.

Regarding sports, schools have been instructed to devote two periods for sports activities. Moreover, the schools have to provide students with time to visit libraries regularly and take part in cultural activities. Quizzes and debates will also have to be held on a regular basis, it was stated.

Moreover, the teachers have to maintain a logbook each, which should include details like students’ attendance, subjects taught, method of teaching, use of materials for teaching purposes, etc.

