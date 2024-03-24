CBSE cracks whip on two private schools in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The twin incidents of a private school in the state being disaffiliated and another being downgraded by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prove that a section of private schools do not adhere to the rules and regulations and operate on their own whims.

On Friday, the CBSE disaffiliated Sai RNS Academy in Guwahati and downgraded Sreeram Academy in Barpeta. CBSE said that a inspection was conducted among schools in the country, and it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices, like presenting dummy students, and were not maintaining records properly. After a thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate and downgrade some schools, including the two in Assam.

Sources said that setting up schools in the state has become a lucrative business, and many schools are not adhering to the guidelines of the authorities concerned. It has now been established that such non-compliance with laid-down norms by some schools in the state is made possible due to a lack of strict vigilance by the education department. Even complaints by parents of students against the managements of different schools are not given due attention, and the present situation can be attributed to such negligence by the authorities concerned.

It has also come to light that a section of coaching centres have an 'understanding' with some private schools, due to which they conduct classes for students at their centres, but at the time of examination or during routine checks, the students are shown to be enrolled in the schools with which they have tied up, and full attendance is given to the students despite their not attending classes regularly.

