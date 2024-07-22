Assam: New Development Bank approves USD 333 million for bridge over Brahmaputra

4-lane bridge over Brahmaputra

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The New Development Bank, formerly known as the BRICS Development Bank, has approved USD 333.80 million for a new bridge project over the Brahmaputra River in Assam. This is the second bridge project over the Brahmaputra funded by the bank, the first being the under-construction Guwahati-North Guwahati six-lane bridge.

The name of the project is the construction of a 4-lane extra-dosed PSC bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi, including viaduct, approaches, and River Training Works etc, in Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. Earlier, the Assam government, through the central government, had applied for financing the project called Assam Bridge Project-II from the New Development Bank (NDB). Finally, the bank has approved the funds of more than USD 333 million for the bridge project.

The Assam government will put in the counterpart funding of Rs 6.77 billion, while NDB will incur the cost of $333.80 million for the new bridge over the Brahmaputra.

According to the project document of the NDB, growing demand for transport infrastructure, in particular across the Brahmaputra river, has resulted in bottlenecks in Guwahati and neighbouring Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts. Currently, Guwahati has two bridges in operation. The third one, the Assam Bridge, financed by NDB, is under construction. To further augment the much-needed transport infrastructure, the Government of Assam (GoA) has proposed the construction of another bridge across the Brahmaputra river that will connect the towns of Palasbari and Sualkuchi on the western edge of the Guwahati Metropolitan Area (GMA). The project will create a direct connection between the north and south parts of the GMA, contributing to the comprehensive development of Guwahati in line with the Master Plan for Guwahati Metropolitan Area (2025).

The project description states that the project entails the construction of a bridge over the Brahmaputra river with a total length of 12.2 km between Palasbari and Sualkuchi towns of the GMA. The bridge design extensively uses innovative technologies and considers environmental and sustainability aspects. The project also includes activities to strengthen the institutional capacity of the APWRD.

The Project’s Objective: In addition to improved connectivity between the north and south parts of the GMA, the project will provide diversion for regional and urban traffic in order to bypass the central business district of Guwahati, and to directly link the international airport to the industrial areas around Sualkuchi, which are currently under development. The project will contribute towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. In particular, it will contribute to target 9.1: develop quality, reliable, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure, including regional and trans-border infrastructure, to support economic development and human well-being, with a focus on affordable and equitable access for all.

The project is planned to be implemented in 4 years. The Assam government, the project entity, will implement the project through its APWRD.

The project has been classified as Category A in accordance with the NDB Environment and Social Framework (NDB ESF). The main environmental and social (E&S) impacts are related to (i) the impacts on aquatic ecology of the Brahmaputra river, which is inhabited by endangered Ganges River Dolphins (Platanista Gangetica), (ii) land acquisition and resettlement, and (iii) construction-related environmental impacts and occupational safety. The E&S impacts will be mitigated by adherence to E&S management plans developed for the project based on the country system and NDB ESF, as well as the implementation of the Environmental and Social Impact Management Plan. human well-being, with a focus on affordable and equitable access for all.

The New Development Bank (NDB), formerly referred to as the BRICS Development Bank, is a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The Assam government has awarded the project to L&T Construction, and the initial work has already started, sources said.

Also Read: Assam: New six-lane bridge over Brahmaputra in state (sentinelassam.com)