Assam: New six-lane bridge over Brahmaputra in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In addition to the six-lane bridge over the river Brahmaputra, connecting Guwahati with north Guwahati, under construction in the city's Machkhowa area, another bridge is going to be constructed between Kurua in Darrang district and Narengi in the city as part of the Guwahati Ring Road project. Similar to the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, the proposed bridge over Brahmaputra between Kurua and Narengi will also be a six-lane one with a length of three kilometres.

The project has been entrusted for implementation to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). On behalf of NHAI, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared by Global Infra Solutions in joint venture with M/s Artefact Projects Ltd. in association with Ceinsys Teach Ltd. The JV firm has not only prepared the DPR for the Brahmaputra bridge but also the entire Guwahati Ring Road project-the Northern Bypass of Guwahati from Baihata Chariali via Kurua, Chandrapur, and on to Sonapur on NH 27 (Old), NH 31, and NH 37. The proposed northern bypass project has a total length of nearly 60 km.

The proposed bridge over the Brahmaputra at Narengi will be a six-lane one, but the road portion will be four-lane. NHAI has already issued a call for bids for the construction of the proposed Guwahati Ring Road project.

The proposed Ring Road will be immensely beneficial for the decongestion of Guwahati City. It will bypass major traffic coming from Lower Assam, West Bengal, or the Bihar side to Silchar, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura entering Guwahati City, thereby significantly reducing traffic congestion on the existing Guwahati Bypass and Highway section up to Jorabat.

Also Read: Assam: Brahmaputra and Beki River still flowing in ‘severe situation’ (sentinelassam.com)