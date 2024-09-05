Assam: New Posting Policy for Junior Grade ACS Officers in State

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state government has introduced a new policy for junior grade ACS officers to gain field experience in revenue administration matters by being posted as Circle Officers for a maximum of two years during their tenure of six years as ACS Junior Grade. The Personnel Department issued an office memorandum (OM) directing the service placement of junior grade ACS officers in the Revenue & Disaster Management (R&DM) Department, for giving equal opportunity in matters of experience.

The office memorandum said, “In order to ensure placement of members of the Assam Civil Service Junior Grade Officers in the Revenue & Disaster Management Department for posting them as Circle Officers in an objective and transparent manner, the government has observed that there is a need for streamlining the process of placement of officers batch wise/phase wise as per the seniority in the R&DM Department as well as reversion or withdrawal back after a fixed tenure.”

“As the initial posting of a member of the ACS Junior Grade Officer in a District or Sub-Division is Assistant Commissioner, which may continue unless their services are placed at other departments as per the administrative convenience or otherwise; and after careful consideration,” the office memorandum stated.

As per the office memorandum, for giving equal opportunity to ACS Junior Grade Officers for experience in the Revenue Administration matters at field level, there shall be a fixed tenure of maximum two years as Circle Officer or Circle Officer (A), during the tenure of six years in ACS Junior Grade, as per administrative convenience, and after that, they will be withdrawn from the R&DM Department.

Secondly, service placement of ACS Junior Grade Officer at Revenue Department will be as per: a) seniority of the officers in the merit list; b) date on which the officer attains proficiency in Officers Class Course Training at Survey & Settlement Training Centre; c) requisition from the Revenue & DM Department, based on the actual number of vacancies in Circle Officer posts.

Thirdly, on completion of two years or otherwise decided by the government, the services of the officers will be reverted from the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, and a new group of officers will be placed at the disposal of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

And finally, subject to administrative exigencies, a member of the ACS Junior Grade Officer will be deputed to undergo the Officers Class Course Training at the Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre as per their seniority in the merit list and within the probation period of two years.

Also Read: Training Programme for ACS Officers on 6th Schedule Areas and Tribal Languages Commences in Kokrajhar (sentinelassam.com)