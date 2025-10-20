Assam: Next Assembly session to be crucial

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even though the date of the next session of the Assam Legislative Assembly has not been notified, the session will be crucial as it will be the last full-fledged one before the Assembly elections in 2026.

Currently, the 15th Assam Assembly is going on, and its term is slated to be over by the middle part of 2026.

During the next session, several bills and reports are set to be tabled by the state government. The opposition is also expected to try to place the government in a spot by raising certain issues.

Sources said that the next Assembly session is likely to start from November 25. On the session’s first day, the government is planning to table the Group of Ministers (GoM) report on granting ST status to six indigenous communities in the state.

Regarding the amendment to the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1956, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, “We will table a bill to amend the Land Ceiling Act on the floor of the Assembly on November 25. Through this amendment, the tea workers will become the owners of the land in the tea garden ‘lines’ on which they have been residing.”

